Is US stock market open or closed on 31 December 2025? Check full list of market holidays for 2026

US market holiday: The benchmark indices on the US stock markets will remain open for all trading activities on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, ahead of the New Year's Day holiday.

The official holiday list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq Stock Exchange showed that Wall Street is set to be closed for a scheduled holiday after a full day trading session on the final day of the year.

The US stock markets are only closed on predetermined scheduled holidays, which are announced at the beginning of the year. In some cases of a market holiday, the trading session before that day is a half-day. However, 31 December 2025 is not an early close trading session on Wall Street.

When is the next US stock market holiday? The US stock markets are scheduled to remain closed for the trading session on 1 Janaury 2025, on account of New Year's holiday as people will welcome the turn of the calendar year into 2026. People will also be celebrating the turn of their calendar on New Year's Eve, 31 December, into the new year 2026.

US stock market today The US stock market is set to open for a normal stock market session at 9:30 a.m. (EDT) on 30 December 2025. MarketWatch data shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.51% lower at 48,461.93 points, compared to 48,710.97 points at the previous market close.

The S&P 500 index closed 0.35% lower at 6,905.74 points, compared to 6,929.94 points at the previous market close. The Nasdaq Composite also closed 0.50% lower at 23,474.35 points, compared to 23,593.10 points at the previous market close, according to the market data.

Full list of market holidays for 2026 The official calendar on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shows the full list of the upcoming US stock market holidays for 2026.

1. New Year’s Day — Thursday, 1 January 2026

2. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — Monday, 19 January 2026

3. Washington’s Birthday — Monday, 16 February 2026

4. Good Friday — Friday, 3 April 2026

5. Memorial Day — Monday, 25 May 2026

6. Juneteenth National Independence Day — Friday, 19 June 2026

7. Independence Day (observed) — Monday, 3 July 2026

8. Labor Day — Monday, 7 September 2026

9. Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, 26 November 2026

10. Christmas Day — Friday, 25 December 2026.