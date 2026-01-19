Is US stock market shut today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

US stock market holiday: The impact of heightened geopolitical tensions following the threat of fresh tariffs by US President Donald Trump is unlikely to be visible in the US cash markets as Wall Street remains closed for a holiday on Monday, January 19.

According to the stock market holiday calendar, the US stock market's New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market will be closed today on account of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Bond markets will be closed on January 19. Normal trading will now resume on Tuesday, January 20.

After New Year's Day, this is the second US stock market holiday this month.

What is Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which falls on the third Monday of January, is observed every year to honour the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King was a leader of the American civil rights movement. The day marks his efforts to end racial segregation and discrimination in the United States through non-violent protest, and to promote equality, justice, and civil rights for all.

His advocacy was instrumental in paving the way for landmark legislation such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In recognition of his leadership in the Civil Rights Movement and his commitment to non-violent protest, King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

US stock market holiday calendar The US stock market is closed for a total of 10 days in 2026. The next holiday on Wall Street will fall in February to mark George Washington's birthday. Here is the full US stock market holiday calendar for 2026:

Holiday 2026 New Year’s Day Thursday, January 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, January 19 Washington’s Birthday Monday, February 16 Good Friday Friday, April 3 Memorial Day Monday, May 25 Juneteenth National Independence Day Friday, June 19 Independence Day Friday, July 3 (observed) Labor Day Monday, September 7 Thanksgiving Day Thursday, November 26 Christmas Day Friday, December 25

US stock futures slump Amid signs of a fresh flare-up between the US and eight European countries, US stock market futures traded with cuts today.

Trump on Saturday announced a 10% tariff, effective February 1, on goods from European countries that have backed Greenland amid US threats to take control of the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

He said the levies would increase to 25% in June unless and until “a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

The move prompted swift criticism from European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would seek activation of the European Union’s anti-coercion instrument, the bloc’s strongest retaliatory mechanism. The EU is also considering imposing tariffs on up to €93 billion ($108 billion) worth of US goods should Trump proceed with the proposed 10% levy, as per a Bloomberg report.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.95% at the time of writing this report, while E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures slumped 1.25%.