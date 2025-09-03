Is Zerodha down? Discount broking firm faces technical glitch; users say prices not reflecting

Zerodha tech glitch: Several Zerodha users faced a technical glitch in the early trading hours on Wednesday, September 3, as its trading application 'Kite' crashed and failed to reflect the latest price changes and other data.

Following the complaints on the social media platform X, Zerodha acknowledged that users were facing issues with price updates on the app. However, it said the order placement is not affected.

“Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on a mobile browser. Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app,” Zerodha said.

Later at 9.51 am, Zerodha updated in the same post that the issue has now been resolved.

User reaction to Zerodha's Tech Glitch Several users took to X to show their dissatisfaction with Zerodha's app.

"From last 15 minutes zerodha is not responding who will be responsible for the loss I can't square of my positions please tell is zerodha down all the time please. Answer who will bear the loss," a user named Shubham Nimawat posted on X.

Meanwhile, another user shared an old post from 2019 on X recalling a past tech glitch at Zerodha.

Zerodha, headed by Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, is one of the biggest broking firms in India. In the financial year 2023-24, Zerodha posted a revenue of ₹8,320 crore and profitability of ₹4700 crore.

According to the company's website, over 1.6+ crore clients place billions of orders every year via Zerodha's platform, contributing over 15% of all Indian retail trading volumes.