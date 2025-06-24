Geopolitical risks don't seem strong enough to challenge RBI's rate cut logic: Janakiraman of Franklin Templeton
If the tensions escalated significantly, then India’s risk premium could rise, warns Janakiraman of Franklin Templeton.
MUMBAI : Investors don’t seem overly spooked by the geopolitical situation, said R. Janakiraman, chief investment officer-emerging markets India, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd, which manages equity assets worth ₹1.04 trillion as of May end.
