How do you view current Indian equity valuations?

I would say Indian equities are fully valued. The Nifty is trading at about 21x one-year forward earnings. What has changed in the last six months is the drop in interest rates; yields are now 50bps lower than in January, even though valuations are at similar levels. So, on a composite basis, including both valuations and rates, today’s valuations are actually a bit more reasonable than in January 2025. This is reflected in the yield spread—earnings yield minus bond yield—which has become more acceptable. So, the market isn’t cheap, but I wouldn’t call it overly expensive either. We are in a fully valued zone, and future equity returns will likely come largely from earnings growth.