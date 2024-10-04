Israel Iran War leads BPCL, HPCL, IOCL share prices to see further decline: ONGC share price adds to gains

  • Stock Market today: Israel Iran War that has led to Brent crude oil prices rising, meant that OMC's as BPCL, HPCL and IOC saw their share price decline further on Friday while Oil producers as ONGC added to gains being among largest gainers in in Nifty-50 stocks as BPCL was among largest losers

Ujjval Jauhari
Published4 Oct 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock Market today: BPCL share price among largest Nifty-50 loser and ONGC among largest gainers as Israel Iran war lead to further rise in oil price
Stock Market today: BPCL share price among largest Nifty-50 loser and ONGC among largest gainers as Israel Iran war lead to further rise in oil price

Stock Market today: Israel Iran War that has led to Brent crude oil prices rising to $ 77 a barrel , meant that OMC's as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd saw their share price decline further on Friday while Oil producers as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation share prices added to gains being among largest gainers in in Nifty-50 stocks as BPCL was among largest losers

The Brent Crude prices that had risen around $75 a barrel on Thursday from near $70 a barrel a day earlier, further climbed crossing the  $77 a barrel mark by Friday. 

The same meant that Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) share price saw more than 3% decline and was largest loser among Nifty-50 stocks. BPCL share price decline added to around 5% decline seen on Thursday.

Meanwhile Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) share price that had seen sharper decline of close to 7% on Thursday corrected close to 5% in morning trades on Thursday too. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price is seeing larger pressure as has larger proportion or auto fuel retail sales in its portfolio compared to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd share price that had corrected 4-5% on Thursday further corrected more than 3% on Friday in the morning trades.

As rising crude prices add to concerns on marketing margins of Oil marketing companies as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd leading to fall in their share prices, Oil & Gas producers as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) however are likely to benefit. Hence  Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price is adding to gains.

ONGC share price that gained close to 2% in morning trades on Friday was the largest ganiner among Nifty-50 stocks too.

 

 

 

 

 

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIsrael Iran War leads BPCL, HPCL, IOCL share prices to see further decline: ONGC share price adds to gains

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

164.70
09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
-2.25 (-1.35%)

Axis Bank share price

1,175.75
09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
0.3 (0.03%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

294.80
09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
2.7 (0.92%)

Vedanta share price

502.95
09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
-8.85 (-1.73%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sapphire Foods India share price

364.50
09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
13.9 (3.96%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,211.80
09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
29.6 (2.5%)

Oil India share price

545.55
09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
6.7 (1.24%)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

345.00
09:33 AM | 4 OCT 2024
4.2 (1.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,475.000.00
    Chennai
    77,481.000.00
    Delhi
    77,633.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,485.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.