Stock Market today: Israel Iran War that has led to Brent crude oil prices rising to $ 77 a barrel , meant that OMC's as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd saw their share price decline further on Friday while Oil producers as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation share prices added to gains being among largest gainers in in Nifty-50 stocks as BPCL was among largest losers

The Brent Crude prices that had risen around $75 a barrel on Thursday from near $70 a barrel a day earlier, further climbed crossing the $77 a barrel mark by Friday.

The same meant that Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) share price saw more than 3% decline and was largest loser among Nifty-50 stocks. BPCL share price decline added to around 5% decline seen on Thursday.

Meanwhile Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) share price that had seen sharper decline of close to 7% on Thursday corrected close to 5% in morning trades on Thursday too. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price is seeing larger pressure as has larger proportion or auto fuel retail sales in its portfolio compared to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd share price that had corrected 4-5% on Thursday further corrected more than 3% on Friday in the morning trades.

As rising crude prices add to concerns on marketing margins of Oil marketing companies as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd leading to fall in their share prices, Oil & Gas producers as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) however are likely to benefit. Hence Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price is adding to gains.

ONGC share price that gained close to 2% in morning trades on Friday was the largest ganiner among Nifty-50 stocks too.

