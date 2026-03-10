Israel stock market today: TA 125 index jumps over 1% amid de-escalation buzz in US-Iran war

US-Iran war: Israeli stocks regained strength in Tuesday's session, March 10, as investors assessed comments from US President Donald Trump on a possible early end to the war, reversing the risk-off sentiment, even as tensions in the Middle East remained elevated.

Advertisement

The broader TA‑125 Index jumped 1.2% to the day’s high of the 4,256 level in the early hours of trade, following a sharp 3% crash in the previous session. The blue-chip TA-35 Index also recovered from the previous day’s slump, advancing 1.2% to reach the high of the 4,281 level.

Trump, who has previously said that the war could last for a month or longer, sought to downplay growing fears that it could drag on further, saying it was “going to be a short-term excursion.”

Crude oil prices, which have been running high since the start of the war, dropped 10% in Tuesday’s early trade following the Trump statement.

Addressing the media on Monday, Trump said the US administration would remove oil-related sanctions and suggested the war could end soon, easing market concerns that had pushed prices to multi-year highs. Although the president said he did not believe the conflict would end this week, he added that the operation was ahead of schedule.

Advertisement

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, the US president warned Iran of stronger attacks if oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupted.

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far. Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!” he said.

Iran has effectively stopped tankers from using the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman — the gateway to the Indian Ocean — through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil is transported.

Advertisement

Tel Aviv exchange shifts trading week to align with global markets The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange this week shifted to a Monday–Friday trading week from Sunday–Thursday to align itself with global standards, increase liquidity, and enhance the attractiveness of Israeli capital markets, Reuters reported.

The bourse has long hoped that a decision to move away from Israel’s Sunday–Thursday workweek to one that overlaps more with S&P 500-linked Wall Street and European bourses would help it secure inclusion in global index provider MSCI’s Europe category.

MSCI in 2022 rejected shifting the country to a new region, citing differing market trading days as a key reason.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.