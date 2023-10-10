Israel-Hamas war: 9 listed companies that have exposure in the region
Experts do not anticipate a major impact of the war on the Indian market.
Israel-Hamas War: The Indian companies that have exposure to Middle East economies have been on their toes for the last few days since the geopolitical tensions erupted in Israel, worried about their operations in the region and the eventual impact on companies' balance sheets.
