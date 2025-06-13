Subscribe

Israel-Iran conflict: Aviation stocks extend fall; IndiGo, Spicejet shares plunge over 5% on surging crude oil prices

Aviation stocks declined after the international crude oil prices jumped more than 13% amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran and targeted its key nuclear and military sites.

Ankit Gohel
Published13 Jun 2025, 09:38 AM IST
IndiGo share price declined as much as 5.62% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,175.00 apiece, while SpiceJet share price plunged 5.64% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42.16 apiece on the BSE.
Aviation stocks, including InterGlobe Aviation and Spicejet shares, cracked more than 5% each on Friday, weighed down by a sharp surge in crude oil prices due to the Israel-Iran conflict, and weak sentiment after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The fall in aviation stocks comes after the international crude oil prices jumped more than 13% during the day amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran and targeted its key nuclear and military sites.

Brent crude oil price rallied 9.39% to $75.87 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 9.42% to $74.45.

At 9:35 AM, IndiGo share price was trading 4.91% lower at 5,213.90 apiece, while Spicejet share price was down 3.42% at 43.15 apiece on the BSE.

(To be updated)

 
