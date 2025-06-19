Israel-Iran war: Adani Wilmar, GRM Overseas to Kaveri Seeds — why are rice exporter stocks under pressure?

Iran-Israel war: Shares of several rice exporters came under pressure on Thursday as the war between Iran and Israel showed no signs of de-escalation. AWL Agri Business (now known as Adani Wilmar), KRBL, LT Foods, Kaveri Seeds and GRM Overseas are among the key stocks that faced a decline of up to 3% today.

India is one of the biggest exporters of rice, with the Middle East among its biggest buyers. India exported 198.65 lakh tonnes of rice till March 25 of the last fiscal year, surpassing the outward shipment of 163.58 lakh tonnes in the entire 2023-24 financial year.

A TOI report, citing the Agricultural and Processed Foods Export Development Agency (APEDA), stated that Iran ranks as the third-largest basmati rice exporter, following Saudi Arabia and Iraq. India's basmati rice exports to Iran were valued at ₹6,374 crore in FY25, representing 12.6% of India's total basmati exports for that period.

However, with the tensions in the region, the supply has taken a hit, prices have declined, while freight costs have increased amid shipment issues, raising concerns for India's rice exporters.