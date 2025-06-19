Is the Israel-Iran war a billion-dollar threat to Adani Ports & SEZ?
Equitymaster 5 min read 19 Jun 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Summary
Strategic Haifa port faces threat as Adani Ports braces for Israel-Iran conflict fallout.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The world is once again on the brink. With the war in Ukraine still raging and unrest simmering across the Middle East, a new conflict has plunged global geopolitics into deeper uncertainty.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story