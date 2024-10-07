Israel-Iran war: RVNL, RailTel, IRFC to IRCTC — railway stocks drop up to 8%

Stock market today: Railway stocks faced a sharp decline of up to 8% amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. RVNL led the losses with a drop of 7.74%, followed by RailTel, IRFC, and IRCTC

Shivangini
Updated7 Oct 2024, 02:15 PM IST
Israel-Iran war: RVNL, RailTel, IRFC to IRCTC, major railway stocks witnessed a decline of upto 8 per cent
Israel-Iran war: RVNL, RailTel, IRFC to IRCTC, major railway stocks witnessed a decline of upto 8 per cent(Pixabay)

Railway stocks experienced a significant drop of up to 8% on Monday, October 7, with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) leading the decline.

"Railway stocks are overbought, and FIIs are not in the mood to hold them further, especially after the outbreak of the Israel-Iran war. The rest of the damage is being done by the exit polls of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections, in which the incumbent BJP government is predicted to lose both states on the final day. So, some reason for the sharp selling in these railway PSU stocks can also be attributed to these exit polls," said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshimishree Investment and Securities, while speaking on the factors contributing to the volatility.

How have railway stocks fared?

RVNL shares plunged 7.74 per cent to 455.20 on October 7 at 2:02 pm, after hovering between 500 and 550 in recent days. The stock has seen a 12 per cent drop over the last five days and a 19 per cent decline in the past month.

Additionally, RailTel Corporation of India share price witnessed a decline of 7.52 per cent, at 399.40, on October 7, at 2:01 pm, on NSE.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share price also dropped by 1.92 per cent to 855.95 on October 7 at 2:03 pm, on NSE.

During the same period, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) shares also saw a decline, falling by 4.63 per cent to 145.03, as per NSE. The stock has dropped 7 per cent in the last five days and 14 per cent in the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

 

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 02:15 PM IST
