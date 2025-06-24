Israel-Iran war: TA 35 index of Israel stock market near 52-week high after Trump's call for ceasefire

Israel-Iran war: TA 35 index of Israel stock market hits near 52-week high on Tuesday, June 24 after US President Donald Trump call for ceasefire.
The benchmark TA-125 index climbed 1.6 per cent, while the TA-35 index, which tracks leading blue-chip companies, advanced 1.9 per cent. Sector-wise, the TA-Construction index gained 1.8 per cent, the TA-Real Estate index surged 2 per cent, and the TA-Banks index recorded a strong jump of 3.7 per cent.
Shares climbed about 3.2 per cent over the past week following strikes by Israel and the US on Iranian nuclear and military sites.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.