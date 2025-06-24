Israel-Iran war: TA 35 index of Israel stock market near 52-week high after Trump's call for ceasefire

Israel-Iran war: TA 35 index of Israel stock market hits near 52-week high on Tuesday, June 24 after US President Donald Trump call for ceasefire.

Advertisement

The benchmark TA-125 index climbed 1.6 per cent, while the TA-35 index, which tracks leading blue-chip companies, advanced 1.9 per cent. Sector-wise, the TA-Construction index gained 1.8 per cent, the TA-Real Estate index surged 2 per cent, and the TA-Banks index recorded a strong jump of 3.7 per cent.

Shares climbed about 3.2 per cent over the past week following strikes by Israel and the US on Iranian nuclear and military sites.