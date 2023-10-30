Israel-Hamas war: How will it impact the stock markets, crude oil and gold movement?
In the 3 weeks since the war started, while the equity markets did decline, the surge in crude oil and gold have led to a bigger concerns regarding the economy. How will it impact the equity markets, oil and gold. What should investors do?
When the world was already grappling with high interest rates and inflation, the Israel and Hamas war has added fuel to the fire.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message