Israel's Tel Aviv stock exchange jumps over 5% as US joins Israel-Iran war; Kuwait and Oman indices drop at open

Israel's Tel Aviv stock exchange on Sunday, 22 June 2025, jumped more than 5 per cent after the United States President Donald Trump announced that the nation had carried out an airstrike on three nuclear sites of Iran amid the raging Israel-Iran war.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rallied 5.2 per cent at 6,460 points as of 2:53 p.m. (IST) on Sunday, compared to its previous close at 6,137 points, according to the data collected from Investing.com.

The Israeli stocks surged over 1.5 per cent at the opening on Sunday, reaching new record highs after the US joined Israel's efforts to target the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities.

The Tel Aviv 125 index rose by 1.5 per cent, while the benchmark TA-35 index climbed 1.6 per cent in early trade.

Markets had already been on an upward trend, with stocks advancing throughout all five sessions the previous week, recording a total gain of around 6 per cent as Israel targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites.

Trump attacks Iran's nuclear sites In a late-night media address on Saturday, 21 June 2025, US President Donald Trump announced that American military forces had carried out coordinated airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran.

Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan were the three nuclear sites which were hit as the US aimed to weaken Tehran’s nuclear program.

“All planes are now outside of Iran's space. A full payload of bombs was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home,” Donald Trump said in a social media post.

The US President also warned Iran that either there will be peace or tragedy for the Middle Eastern nation, as the US is prepared to take out more targets in the raging Israel-Iran war.

“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” said Trump.

Kuwait, Oman indices drop Stock market indices in Kuwait and Oman opened lower on Sunday as investors reacted to the US airstrike on Israel. The global market investors are also keeping their eye out for the potential oil supply disruption if Iran decides to retaliate by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important global oil trade route that transports nearly a quarter of the world's oil. The trade passage connects the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea with the Persian Gulf.

According to earlier media reports, investors have raging concerns about any potential disruptions in the shipping passage. However, Iran has not retaliated so far.

The Boursa Kuwait Premier Market Index dropped 0.4 per cent as of 10:06 a.m. (Gulf Standard Time). While in Muscat, Oman, the MSX30 Index slipped 0.2 per cent ahead of the Tel Aviv open on Sunday.

Investors are preparing their move to brace for a potential impact while rushing to buy safe-haven assets after the US airstrike on Iran nuclear sites amid the escalating Middle East war.

