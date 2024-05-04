ISS Recommends Boeing Investors Vote Against CEO Pay Package
(Bloomberg) -- Institutional Shareholder Services urged Boeing Co. investors to vote against a $32.8 million pay package for its chief executive officer, citing concerns over a special equity award and a “sizable increase" in his long-term incentive grant.
