IT companies to see improved revenues this quarter: ICICI Securities

IT companies may show improved revenues this quarter due to digital technology traction. A report by ICICI Securities says IT companies are expected to witness a healthy improvement in revenues on a QoQ basis mainly led by ramp up of past deal wins, traction in digital technologies and easing of supply side pressure. According to the report, Tier-1 IT companies may see a revenue growth in the range of 1- 3.5% in constant currency terms, and a cross currency tailwind of ~100-140 bps will further positively impact dollar revenue growth.

"Among tier 1 HCL Tech, Infosys are expected to see dollar revenue growth of 4.8%, 4.7%, respectively. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro are expected to witness dollar revenue growth of 3.8%, 2.4%, respectively," says ICICI Securities.

The companies are seeing a demand tailwind in terms of cost takeout by clients (led by higher offshoring & automation), vendor consolidation opportunities and traction in cloud & customer experience.

"In terms of verticals, life-science & healthcare, telecom & media and financial services are witnessing healthy traction partly offset by pockets of weakness in travel & hospitality, oil & gas and manufacturing," says the report. The report adds that an improvement in utilisation (led by improving demand & easing of supply side pressure) is further expected to positively impact revenues of IT companies. Also, cost rationalisation by IT companies, lower travel cost, cross currency benefits and utilisation are expected to drive margins in the quarter.

'We prefer HCL Tech & Infosys in tier-1 and Coforge in midcap': Report

According to the repirt, among Tier 2, Coforge is expected to see a sharp rise in dollar revenues of 7.4% QoQ followed by Mindtree, which is expected to witness revenue growth of 4.0% QoQ.

In addition, healthy revenue & margin growth coupled with reasonable valuation prompt us to be positive on Tech Mahindra, says the report.

Among tier 2 companies, Coforge and Tech M are expected to post margin improvement of ~150-160 bps, says the report. This is mainly due to lower travel cost and lower general administrative cost improvement in utilisation, cross currency tailwind partially offset by rupee appreciation.

"Tech Mahindra is expected to post a 152 bps QoQ improvement in EBITDA margins, mainly led by lower sub-contracting cost, easing of supply side pressure and cost rationalisation. Coforge is expected to report a 161 bps QoQ improvement in margins led by absence of Esop charges (~113 bps)and higher utilisation.

On a YoY basis, Mindtree, LTI are expected to report improvement of 523 bps, 238 bps, respectively, due to a low base.

