IT companies to see improved revenues this quarter: ICICI Securities

IT companies may show improved revenues this quarter due to digital technology traction. A report by ICICI Securities says IT companies are expected to witness a healthy improvement in revenues on a QoQ basis mainly led by ramp up of past deal wins, traction in digital technologies and easing of supply side pressure. According to the report, Tier-1 IT companies may see a revenue growth in the range of 1- 3.5% in constant currency terms, and a cross currency tailwind of ~100-140 bps will further positively impact dollar revenue growth.