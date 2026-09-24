IT dividend heavyweights compared: TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, Accelya Solutions - Which IT stock has highest yield?

IT dividend heavyweights compared: Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies, Alldigi Tech Limited, Wipro Limited, and KSolves India Limited are among the key information technology (IT) companies with highest dividend yield.

IT sector has appeared as the major laggard in 2026. Nifty IT has declined nearly 11% in 2026 so far amid concerns around artificial intelligence-led disruption. Despite the sharp decline, many IT stocks continue to offer higher dividend yield. Let’s check the full list of IT stocks with high dividend yield.

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HCL Tech dividend yield HCL Tech has declared a total of ₹60 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each in the last one year. The IT stock has a dividend yield of 4.10% in FY26. The stock was trading 0.19% lower at ₹1253.6 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹3,40,185.06 crore at 12:41 pm.

Infosys dividend yield Infosys Limited has declared a total of ₹48 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each. Infosys dividend yield stood at 4.3% for FY26. The IT stock was down more than a half percentage at ₹1012.55 per share on BSE at 12:44 pm.

TCS dividend yield Tata Consultancy Services Limited has declared a three digit dividend over the last one year. With ₹111 dividend announced for every share with a face value of Re 1 each, TCS dividend yield stood at 4.7% for FY26. TCS stock was trading 0.20% higher at ₹2090.10 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹7,56,469.74 crore at 1 pm.

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KSolves India dividend yield KSolves India Limited has announced an equity dividend of ₹14 per share over the last one month. The IT stock’s FY26 dividend yield stood at 5.8%. KSolves India share price was trading 2.83% lower at ₹250.95 per share on BSE with an MCap of ₹595.26 crore at 12:50 pm.

Wipro dividend yield The Bengaluru-based IT giant has announced ₹8 per equity share with a face value of ₹2 each. With this, Wipro’s dividend yield stood at 6% for FY26. Wipro share price today was up 0.03% at ₹164.8 per share on BSE.

Company Name Dividend Yield % (FY26) Accelya Solutions India Ltd. 8.00% Alldigi Tech Ltd. 7.40% Wipro Ltd. 6.00% KSolves India Ltd. 5.80% Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) 4.70% Infosys Ltd. 4.30% HCL Technologies Ltd. 4.10% Source: SBI Securities

Alldigi Tech dividend yield Alldigi Tech Limited has rewarded its investors with a total of ₹60 per share dividend over the last twelve months. Its dividend yield stood at 7.4% in FY26. The stock was trading 1.14% lower at ₹772.20 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,176.70 crore on Thursday.

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Accelya Solutions dividend yield Accelya Solutions India has announced dividend amounting to ₹85 per share with a face value of ₹10 each in last twelve months. Its dividend yield stood at 8% for FY26. The IT stock was trading 0.40% lower at ₹1120.50 per share on BSE.

Which IT stock has the highest dividend yield? Among the seven IT companies mentioned earlier, Accelya Solutions has the highest dividend yield of 8% for FY26. Meanwhile, TCS has emerged as the winner in terms of the highest amount of dividends distributed over the past one year.