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IT dividend heavyweights compared: TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, Accelya Solutions - Which IT stock has highest yield?

Major IT companies like TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech showcase high dividend yields despite a challenging 2026 with an 11% decline in Nifty IT stocks. Check full list

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published24 Sep 2026, 01:13 PM IST
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Check the full list of IT stocks that are offering attractive dividend yield (AI image for representational purpose only)
Check the full list of IT stocks that are offering attractive dividend yield (AI image for representational purpose only)
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IT dividend heavyweights compared: Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Limited, HCL Technologies, Alldigi Tech Limited, Wipro Limited, and KSolves India Limited are among the key information technology (IT) companies with highest dividend yield.

IT sector has appeared as the major laggard in 2026. Nifty IT has declined nearly 11% in 2026 so far amid concerns around artificial intelligence-led disruption. Despite the sharp decline, many IT stocks continue to offer higher dividend yield. Let’s check the full list of IT stocks with high dividend yield.

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HCL Tech dividend yield

HCL Tech has declared a total of 60 per equity share with a face value of 2 each in the last one year. The IT stock has a dividend yield of 4.10% in FY26. The stock was trading 0.19% lower at 1253.6 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 3,40,185.06 crore at 12:41 pm.

Infosys dividend yield

Infosys Limited has declared a total of 48 per equity share with a face value of 5 each. Infosys dividend yield stood at 4.3% for FY26. The IT stock was down more than a half percentage at 1012.55 per share on BSE at 12:44 pm.

TCS dividend yield

Tata Consultancy Services Limited has declared a three digit dividend over the last one year. With 111 dividend announced for every share with a face value of Re 1 each, TCS dividend yield stood at 4.7% for FY26. TCS stock was trading 0.20% higher at 2090.10 per share on BSE with an MCap of 7,56,469.74 crore at 1 pm.

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KSolves India dividend yield

KSolves India Limited has announced an equity dividend of 14 per share over the last one month. The IT stock’s FY26 dividend yield stood at 5.8%. KSolves India share price was trading 2.83% lower at 250.95 per share on BSE with an MCap of 595.26 crore at 12:50 pm.

Wipro dividend yield

The Bengaluru-based IT giant has announced 8 per equity share with a face value of 2 each. With this, Wipro’s dividend yield stood at 6% for FY26. Wipro share price today was up 0.03% at 164.8 per share on BSE.

Company NameDividend Yield % (FY26)
Accelya Solutions India Ltd.8.00%
Alldigi Tech Ltd.7.40%
Wipro Ltd.6.00%
KSolves India Ltd.5.80%
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)4.70%
Infosys Ltd.4.30%
HCL Technologies Ltd.4.10%
Source: SBI Securities

Alldigi Tech dividend yield

Alldigi Tech Limited has rewarded its investors with a total of 60 per share dividend over the last twelve months. Its dividend yield stood at 7.4% in FY26. The stock was trading 1.14% lower at 772.20 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 1,176.70 crore on Thursday.

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Accelya Solutions dividend yield

Accelya Solutions India has announced dividend amounting to 85 per share with a face value of 10 each in last twelve months. Its dividend yield stood at 8% for FY26. The IT stock was trading 0.40% lower at 1120.50 per share on BSE.

Which IT stock has the highest dividend yield?

Among the seven IT companies mentioned earlier, Accelya Solutions has the highest dividend yield of 8% for FY26. Meanwhile, TCS has emerged as the winner in terms of the highest amount of dividends distributed over the past one year.

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