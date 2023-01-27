FPIs buying metal stocks while selling IT, financials2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 09:37 AM IST
- Top-5 sectors with FII outflows include financials, IT, energy, discretionary consumption and telecom
FPI holding of the benchmark Nifty 50 index nudged up 50 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to reach 22.9% during Q3 FY23 based on shareholding data. Above trend is driven by FPI buying in stocks such as Axis Bank, Hindalco, L&T, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Infosys along with their relative performance, as per data analysed by brokerage firm ICICI Securities.
