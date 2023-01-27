FPIs buying metal stocks while selling IT, financials

“On an aggregate basis, the FPI holding of Indian stocks stands at ₹47.9 trn as on 15th January 2023, which is 17% of the aggregate market cap of the listed space in India. FPI holding of Indian stocks hit a multi-year low of around 17% in Jun’22 and have since hovered around that mark, which could be a sign of a bottom formation in terms of their holdings," ICICI Securities said.