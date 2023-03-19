IT giant HCL Tech sets record date for interim dividend for FY 2023-24

HCL Technologies said in a stock exchange filing that “We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on April 19 & 20, 2023 to consider amongst others: 1) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2023. 2) Payment of Interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. The items relating to financial results and payment of Interim dividend shall be considered by the Board on April 20, 2023. The Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be April 28, 2023, subject to the approval of the interim dividend by the Board of Directors."