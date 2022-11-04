IT giant Tech Mahindra to pay ₹18 per share dividend soon: Buy the stock?4 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 10:16 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹1,02,551.50 crore, Tech Mahindra Ltd. is a large cap company that is engaged in the IT industry.
With a market valuation of ₹1,02,551.50 crore, Tech Mahindra Ltd. is a large-cap company that is engaged in the IT industry. This IT behemoth's stock ended trading today at ₹1,054.00 a piece, up 0.11% from the previous close of ₹1,052.85. In comparison to the 20-Day average volume of 2,261,850 shares, the stock reported a total volume during its trading session of 2,531,080 shares. Tech Mahindra is going to pay a special interim dividend of ₹18 per share soon and post its Q2 results, research analysts of several companies have given the stock a buy call rating.