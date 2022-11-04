With a market valuation of ₹1,02,551.50 crore, Tech Mahindra Ltd. is a large-cap company that is engaged in the IT industry. This IT behemoth's stock ended trading today at ₹1,054.00 a piece, up 0.11% from the previous close of ₹1,052.85. In comparison to the 20-Day average volume of 2,261,850 shares, the stock reported a total volume during its trading session of 2,531,080 shares. Tech Mahindra is going to pay a special interim dividend of ₹18 per share soon and post its Q2 results, research analysts of several companies have given the stock a buy call rating.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has “Declared Special dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 360% of the face value. Fixed 10th November, 2022 as the Record Date for determining the members entitled to receive the Special Interim dividend. The Special dividend shall be paid on Thursday, 24th November, 2022 to equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Thursday, 10th November, 2022."

In Q2FY23, the company's revenue reached ₹13,129 crores; up 3.3% QoQ and up 20.7% YoY. EBITDA stood at ₹1,984 crores; up 5.5% QoQ, down 0.6% YoY. The company declared a consolidated PAT of ₹1,285 crores; up 13.6% QoQ and down 4.0% YoY.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "We continue to focus on being resilient and agile to ensure long-term value for our people, customers, partners, and the society at large. While market conditions evolve and supply-side challenges continue, we will strengthen our differentiated offerings to help customers in their transformation journey through our integrated & new-age solutions."

Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "We have taken several targeted measures to achieve operational efficiencies and ensure long term sustainable growth. While we continue to address the dynamic market conditions, we will remain focused on creating value for our stakeholders, through continued operational rigor, robust cash generation and prudent capital a/location. Additionally, we have also announced a special dividend of INR 18 per share, in line with our capital a/location policy."

Following, Tech Mahindra’s Q2 results, the research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Direct Research said in a note that “TechM’s share price has grown by ~2.6x over the past five years (from ~ ₹489 in November 2017 to ~ ₹1,071 levels in November 2022). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value TechM at ₹1240 i.e. 14x P/E on FY25E EPS."

Healthy deal wins, traction in communication segment led by legacy modernisation, 5G, customer care, automation, network and cloud to drive revenues, restructuring of low margin portfolios, acceleration in Europe and improving demand from lift & shift deals to drive 11.6% CAGR in FY22-25E and margins are expected to recover on pricing, exit of low margin business, lower subcontractor costs and utilisation improvement are the top 3 key triggers for the stock’s future price performance said the analysts.

The research analysts of the broking firm Sharekhan has said in a note that “Tech Mahindra (TechM) reported revenue for Q2FY23 at $1,638 million; up 0.3% q-o-q and up 11.2% YoY (2.9% q-o-q in constant currency terms) which was in-line with our estimates led by strong performance by the Manufacturing, Technology and Retail verticals. This was offset by weak performance from BFSI and CME verticals. EBITDA margins at 15.1 % up 32Bps q-o-q was also in-line with our estimates. EBIT margin at 11.4%, was up 32 Bps q-o-q owing lower SG&A expenses and lower subcontracting cost partially offset by higher employee benefit costs and higher depreciation. Deal TCVs moderated by 11% q-o-q to $716mn while LTM deal TCVs increased 6% y-o-y to $3.2 billion which provides strong growth visibility. The Management believes that Technology vertical would be one of the key growth drivers as they have built capabilities and are seeing better deal wins and momentum. The management indicated that the margin headwinds from wage hike would be offset by levers such as better geographical mix, large deals and portfolio pruning."

They further claimed that “At CMP, the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation of 18.1x/16.2x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings estimates. We continue to prefer TechM, given healthy deal wins and reasonable valuation. We maintain a Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 1,220."

Rupee appreciation and/or adverse cross-currency movements and/or constraint in local talent supply in the US would affect earnings and further, macro headwinds and possible recession in the US are likely to moderate the pace of technology spending, are the key risks for the stock said the analysts.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.