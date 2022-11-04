IT giant Tech Mahindra to pay 18 per share dividend soon: Buy the stock?

The research analysts of the broking firm Sharekhan has said in a note that “Tech Mahindra (TechM) reported revenue for Q2FY23 at $1,638 million; up 0.3% q-o-q and up 11.2% YoY (2.9% q-o-q in constant currency terms) which was in-line with our estimates led by strong performance by the Manufacturing, Technology and Retail verticals. This was offset by weak performance from BFSI and CME verticals. EBITDA margins at 15.1 % up 32Bps q-o-q was also in-line with our estimates. EBIT margin at 11.4%, was up 32 Bps q-o-q owing lower SG&A expenses and lower subcontracting cost partially offset by higher employee benefit costs and higher depreciation. Deal TCVs moderated by 11% q-o-q to $716mn while LTM deal TCVs increased 6% y-o-y to $3.2 billion which provides strong growth visibility. The Management believes that Technology vertical would be one of the key growth drivers as they have built capabilities and are seeing better deal wins and momentum. The management indicated that the margin headwinds from wage hike would be offset by levers such as better geographical mix, large deals and portfolio pruning."