“IT sector is witnessing strong growth momentum that is creating new jobs in the economy whereas the salary levels are also on the rise in this sector. The rise in salary level, work from culture along with other tailwinds discussed above are helping a turnaround in residential space. The economy is witnessing a strong recovery and the unlocking theme is getting momentum whereas work from culture can't last forever, therefore, I believe commercial real estate will also catch up momentum sooner or later," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}