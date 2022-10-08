Dividends are a form of incentive given by a listed company to shareholders from the profit they earned in a particular fiscal year. That being said, Infosys has been giving massive dividends to its investors and most likely it will announce its first interim dividend for fiscal year FY23 next week. The IT major will also announce its September 2022 quarterly earnings. In FY22 alone, Infosys had given a whopping 620% dividend to shareholders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}