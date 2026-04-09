Wipro to consider buyback of shares along with Q4 results 2026 on this date. Details here

Indian IT major Wipro has informed exchanges that its board will consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares at its upcoming meeting scheduled for April 15-16, 2026. The company will also report its results for the March quarter on April 16.

In a regulatory filing dated April 9, 2026, the IT major said its Board of Directors will evaluate a proposal for buyback of equity shares, along with matters that are necessary and incidental to the process, in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI’s Buy-Back of Securities Regulations, 2018, and other relevant laws.

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“The Board of Directors of the Company will be considering a proposal to buyback equity shares of the Company and the matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws, at its meeting scheduled to be held over April 15-16, 2026,” Wipro said in an exchange filing.

Wipro Q4 Results 2026 Brokerages expect Wipro to report a muted Q4FY26 performance, weighed down by wage hikes and integration costs. Nuvama remains cautious on earnings, forecasting a more than 9% year-on-year decline in net profit to around ₹3,239 crore, along with a 6% sequential drop.

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However, revenue is expected to remain resilient. Nuvama estimates over 8% YoY growth, driven largely by the acquisition of HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business. For the quarter, revenue is pegged at ₹24,397 crore, implying a ~4% QoQ increase.

“We forecast IT Services revenue growth of +0.5% QoQ in CC and +1% QoQ in USD (lower half of guidance), with ~1.5% growth from the Harman acquisition,” Nuvama said.

At the operating level, EBIT is seen at over ₹3,959 crore, up more than 1% YoY and 1.5% QoQ. However, margins are likely to remain under pressure, with a 30 bps sequential decline expected due to Harman integration costs and wage hikes, partly offset by forex gains.

The company has not announced any dividend for the quarter so far. It had earlier paid interim dividends of ₹6 per share in Q3 and ₹5 per share in Q1.

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Wipro Stock Performance Wipro ended 0.2% lower at 202.90 on BSE today. It had hit its 52-week high of ₹273.15 in December 2025 and 52-week low of ₹186.50 in March 2026.

The stock lost 14% in the last 1 year, 17% in the past 6 months, and 22% in the past 3 months. However, it added 2% in the last 1 month.

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