It may take RBI few more months to start cutting rate: Roopali Prabhu of Sanctum Wealth
Roopali Prabhu, CIO and Head of Products and Solutions at Sanctum Wealth, said that it may take a few more months for the RBI to start cutting the rate. She also expects global cues to be a factor in the timing of the rate cut.
