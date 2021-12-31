IT midcap stock hits upper circuit for 14th successive session. Do you own?

In last one month, ASM Technologies share price has risen from around ₹263 to ₹757.45 apiece levels, logging around 185 per cent appreciation in this period. The mid-cap IT stock has given stellar return in last 6 months as it went up from arou7nd ₹175 to ₹757.45 per share levels, logging near 325 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last one year, ASM Technologies share price has shot up from ₹97.75 to ₹957.45 per share levels, appreciating around 675 per cent in 2021. So, the IT share is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021.

