It might be too early to bet on India's nuclear power sector, caution experts
Abhinaba Saha 4 min read 04 Oct 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Summary
- Small modular reactors and the involvement of private players are still stories that are set in the distant future. Investors, however, may look downstream for opportunities
MUMBAI : There's a real buzz on the Street about nuclear power as investors are beginning to look beyond renewables for carbon-free energy sources.
