IT, pharma, FMCG stocks are expected to do well next year: Axis Securities

"This bull appears to be on steroids. The short-term trend is positive. Investors can be with the trend with caution. Valuations are rich. A disturbing trend is the rally in low- grade stocks without any fundamentals. Investors should avoid such stocks. Every portfolio will have some low-quality stocks. This is a good opportunity to sell such stocks and park the money in liquid funds to buy quality stocks on corrections," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. (With Agency Inputs)