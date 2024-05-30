IT sector demand may be muted in short term, but Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech among top buys, say experts
Indian IT services may face muted demand in the short term, but strong deal bookings signal growth potential in the medium to long term. Analysts suggest focusing on large-caps over mid-caps as any further slowdown can more significantly impact smaller companies.
The gloomy demand environment for the Indian IT players may persist in the short term, but analysts believe green shoots are emerging which could drive the sector's growth in the medium to long term.
