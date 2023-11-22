IT Sector earnings review: Axis lists top hits and misses in Q2; picks 3 top stocks
Axis Securities believes that the recovery in IT space will begin in the second half of the year and FY24 will show strong revenue growth. The brokerage has listed the key hits and misses for the IT space from the September quarter earnings as well as its top picks in the space post the earnings.
The Indian IT services industry is facing near-term challenges due to the economic slowdown and weaker macroeconomic outlook. However, its long-term outlook remains robust with the economy showing signs of recovery. In a recent report, brokerage house Axis Securities said that it believes that the said recovery will begin in the second half of the year and FY24 will show strong revenue growth.
