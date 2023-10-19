IT sector may see recovery from Q4FY24; can invest in banking, infra, auto, says Aditya Gaggar of Progressive Shares
Aditya Gaggar believes that the IT sector may start seeing some signs of recovery from Q4FY24 or Q1FY25 onwards.
Aditya Gaggar, Director of Progressive Shares believes that the earliest signs of recovery in the IT sector would only be visible from Q4FY24 or Q1FY25 onwards. In an interview with Mint, he said one can look at banking, infrastructure, auto, pharma, and chemicals sectors to invest. However, he emphasised that it is more of a stock-specific rather than a sector-driven market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started