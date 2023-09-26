IT sector outlook: Sell into the FOMO rally, says Nirmal Bang, cuts FY25 revenue estimates of IT stocks under coverage4 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang remains cautious about the IT sector as it emphasises investors use the market rally to pare positions in IT stocks if overweight, especially in the tier-2 set. The brokerage firm has cut the FY25 revenue estimates for almost all its coverage as it expects a shallow US recession in 2024.
