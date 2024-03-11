IT sector outlook: Worst may not be over; Nirmal Bang sees earnings downside risk for FY25-26
Indian IT services sector faces challenges due to low demand, economic slowdown, and US interest rates. Uncertainty post US elections may worsen the situation, leading to downside risks for earnings in FY25 and FY26, according to Nirmal Bang Equities.
The worst may not be over for the Indian IT services players. The sector is grappling with low demand amidst an economic slowdown and higher interest rates in the US. This situation could worsen due to uncertainty surrounding economic policies following the presidential elections in the world's largest economy.
