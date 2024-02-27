IT index outperforms Nifty in 2024 but is all really well with the sector? Here's what investors should know
In a recent note, brokerage house Ambit Capital noted that the March quarter (Q4) outlook doesn’t suggest immediate recovery for IT. It prefers Tier-1 IT over Tier-2 IT.
The information technology (IT) sector has outperformed Nifty in 2024 year-to-date (YTD), surpassing the benchmark again after 2023. In 2024 so far, the Nifty IT index has jumped around 6 percent as against a 1.65 percent gain in the benchmark.
