Amid slowdown & rising caution, will IT firms deliver another weak quarter?3 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 08:37 AM IST
- The IT Services sector is expected to report moderate growth in Q3FY23
Indian IT stocks underperformed in 2022 amid warnings of a potential slowdown in business on global recession fears and earnings downgrades. The IT Services sector is expected to report moderate growth in Q3FY23, primarily on account of the seasonally weak quarter and slowing growth momentum led by uncertainties in the US and UK.
