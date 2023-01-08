Amid slowdown & rising caution, will IT firms deliver another weak quarter?

“IT spending in North America and Europe has continued to be relatively strong owing to the demand for digital transformation and cloud transformations. We believe it is likely to remain intact, at least for the quarter. However, at the current juncture, vertical commentary for the quarter stands critically important from major service providers, especially Retail Vertical, CPG, and BFSI," according to Axis Securities which estimates IT services to report revenue growth in the range of 0.5%-4% QoQ in $ terms and the sector to deliver QoQ revenue growth of 2.4% to 9.5% in rupee terms.