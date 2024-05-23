IT Sector Q4 Review: Axis recommends buying Persistent Systems, KPIT Tech after March quarter results – here's why
Persistent Systems and KPIT Technologies are top sector ideas with ‘buy’ calls and potential upsides of over 24% and 16%, respectively. Both companies have shown consistent growth amidst challenging times and have strong deal pipelines.
The Indian IT services industry is facing near-term challenges due to the economic slowdown and weaker macroeconomic outlook. However, its long-term outlook remains robust with the economy showing signs of recovery. In a recent Q4 review note, brokerage house Axis Securities said it believes that the said recovery will begin in the start of the new year and FY25 will show strong revenue growth.
