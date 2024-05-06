IT sector recovery hopes pushed back to FY26; stock valuations attractive after recent correction, says Kotak Equities
The recent corrections in the IT stocks have made valuations more palatable and further correction can make some mid-tier IT stocks more interesting, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said.
The Indian IT services companies reported subdued earnings for the fourth quarter of FY24 with muted revenue growth. While the outlook for weak demand and macro uncertainty has been extended, analysts believe the recovery hopes have been pushed back to FY2026.
