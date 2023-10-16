IT sector still a good bet after lacklustre earnings? Here's what experts say
Even though the IT index has outperformed the benchmark in 2023 YTD, the underwhelming result of some IT majors and their lacklustre near-term prospects exerted pressure on the sector in the month of October. The Nifty IT index has been volatile in this current month, giving muted returns as against a 0.6 percent rise in benchmark Nifty.
