Along with announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), IT service management company Accelya Solutions India Limited said that its board also approved the declaration of interim dividend of ₹35 per share. Shares of Accelya Solutions were trading more than 8% lower in Wednesday's opening deals on the BSE at ₹1,500 apiece.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 35 per share. As informed earlier, the record date for the purpose of interim dividend is Tuesday, 2nd February, 2023. The dividend pay-out date is Tuesday, 21st February, 2023," the company informed in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

IT service management company Accelya Solutions India Limited, an Accelya Group company and a leading provider of financial and commercial solutions to the Airline and Travel industry. The company has over 250 airline customers, operations spread across 11 countries, and employs over 2,500 professionals worldwide. The IT stock is up more than 49% in a year's period.

For the quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal, the company recorded consolidated operating income of ₹1,121 million for the quarter as compared to ₹1,152.67 million for the quarter ended September 2022 (QoQ). The consolidated net profit came at ₹252 million compared to ₹331 million for the quarter ended September 2022. For the quarter ended December 2021, the consolidated operating income and PAT stood at ₹872 million and ₹169.75 million respectively. Gurudas Shenoy, Managing Director, Accelya Solutions said, “We are pleased to announce an interim dividend of Rs. 35 per share."