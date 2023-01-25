Interim dividend of ₹35 per share declared by this IT stock. Check record, payout date details1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:28 AM IST
- The record date for the purpose of interim dividend is Tuesday, 2nd February, 2023
Along with announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), IT service management company Accelya Solutions India Limited said that its board also approved the declaration of interim dividend of ₹35 per share. Shares of Accelya Solutions were trading more than 8% lower in Wednesday's opening deals on the BSE at ₹1,500 apiece.
