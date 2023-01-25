For the quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal, the company recorded consolidated operating income of ₹1,121 million for the quarter as compared to ₹1,152.67 million for the quarter ended September 2022 (QoQ). The consolidated net profit came at ₹252 million compared to ₹331 million for the quarter ended September 2022. For the quarter ended December 2021, the consolidated operating income and PAT stood at ₹872 million and ₹169.75 million respectively. Gurudas Shenoy, Managing Director, Accelya Solutions said, “We are pleased to announce an interim dividend of Rs. 35 per share."