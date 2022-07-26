IT stock announces 1:3 bonus shares issue. Details here2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 10:34 AM IST
- Sonata Software's bonus issue of equity shares will be subject to approval by the Shareholders through Postal Ballot
While announcing its Q1FY23 earnings, Sonata Software informed that the board considered, approved and recommended a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:3 that is of 1 (one) equity share for every 3 (three) equity shares held by the Shareholders of the company as on the record date.