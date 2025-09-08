IT stock Bartronics India hits upper circuit after announcement of AGM date, annual report for FY25

IT stock Bartonics India rallied as much as 16.22 per cent hitting upper-circuit to ₹14.83 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced the date for Annual General Meeting and released annual report for FY25.

Small-cap stock Bartonics India has delivered significant returns to its investors in short-term by soaring over 26.42 per cent in past five trading sessions and nearly 21.32 per cent in a month.

Bartonics India details on AGM date and annual report FY25 In an exchange filing dated September 5, the company said that its 33rd annual general meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 30.

“We had informed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 at 12:00 noon (IST) through Video Conference / Other Audio-Visual Means, in accordance, with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI),” the firm said in the filing.

The company also reported 26 per cent rise in its net profit for the year FY25 to ₹1.74 crore, as compared to ₹1.38 crore in FY24. Total income stood at ₹40.7 crore, compared to ₹50.3 crore in the previous year.

As on 31st March 2025, authorized share capital of the company stands at ₹110 crore divided into 110,00,00,000 equity shares of ₹1/- each, the subscribed and paid up capital stand at ₹30.45 crores divided into 30,45,76,740 equity shares of ₹1/- each.

Bartronics India Limited is a technology company specializing in innovative solutions aimed at improving business processes. It is recognized for its proficiency in automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies, which play a vital role in sectors such as retail, logistics, and manufacturing.

