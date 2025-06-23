Subscribe

IT stock below ₹50 jumps despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Stock Market Today: IT stock below 50 gained during the intraday trades on Monday, despite weak trends on Dalal Street. Check for special business update clarifications provided by Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd

Ujjval Jauhari
Published23 Jun 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Stock Market Today, IT stock below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 gains
Stock Market Today, IT stock below ₹50 gains(Pixabay)

IT stock below 50- Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Special business clarifications

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is to hold an extra Ordinary General Meeting on the 27th day of June 2025 at 4 PM through OAVM/VC. In the context of the same, company submitted a Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

In its release on the Exchanges it said that the Notice dated 23RD MAY, 2025, for convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting has been sent to the shareholders.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions giving certain clarifications said that certain Resolutions are to be considered to be part of the Notice of EGM served and to be numbered as mentioned herein below and item no. 6 and its explanation in explanatory statement of the original be considered and treated as 8.

Under the special resolutions company said that Item No 6. is to approve borrowing limits of the company under section 180 (1)(C) Of the companies Act.

Further Item No.7 is to approve creation of charge of movable and immovable properties of the company both present and the future, in respect of the borrowing under section 180(1)(A) of the companies Act, 2013.

IT stock below 50- Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price movement

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price opened at 28.01 on the BSE on Monday. The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price at the time of opening was lower than the previous days closing price of 28.56. The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price thereafter gained and rose to intraday highs of 29.13 which meant about 2% gains during the intraday trades.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price continued trading at similar level since RS 29.13 was the upper price band of the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price. Thus Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was locked in the upper circuit and alco ended the day at same leve;. Meanwhile the BSE Sensex that was trading weak, dipped more than 1% during the intraday trades and closed with 0.6% losses.\

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
