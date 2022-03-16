Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Black Box board approves 5:1 stock split. Details here

Black Box board approves 5:1 stock split. Details here

Black Box shares are down 18% in 2022 so far
1 min read . 10:54 AM IST Livemint

  • Black Box's board has approved the proposal for stock split of from face value of 10 each into equity shares of face value of Re 2 each

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IT products and solutions provider Black Box, a wholly owned subsidiary of AGC Networks, announced that its board has approved the proposal for sub division of equity shares or stock split of the company from face value of 10 each into equity shares of face value of Re 2 each. 

IT products and solutions provider Black Box, a wholly owned subsidiary of AGC Networks, announced that its board has approved the proposal for sub division of equity shares or stock split of the company from face value of 10 each into equity shares of face value of Re 2 each. 

The company's existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of 10/ - (Rupees Ten only) each will be split or sub divided into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Re 2/ - (Rupee Two only) each, it said.

The company's existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of 10/ - (Rupees Ten only) each will be split or sub divided into 5 (Five) equity shares of face value of Re 2/ - (Rupee Two only) each, it said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on March 14, 2022 has, inter-alia, approved the proposal for Sub division/split of equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each into Equity Shares of face value of Re. 2/- each, subject to the approval of the members of the company through the ensuing postal ballot," the company said in an exchange filing.

Black Box said that the rational for the stock split is to facilitate larger shareholder base to increase liquidity in the capital market and to make shares more affordable to small shareholders. Last month, the company had announced that its board will meet on March 14, 2022 to consider & approve stock split or sub-division of equity shares.

Shares of Black Box were trading over a per cent higher at 792 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals. The scrip has declined about 18% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas, the smallcap IT stock has fallen 22% in a year's period.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!